Arab, Muslim States Endorse Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Signal Readiness to Work With U.S.

The foreign ministers of eight Arab and Muslim nations issued a joint statement Monday throwing their support behind President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker an end to the Gaza war — a diplomatic nod that underscores Washington’s central role in shaping the region’s postwar order.

Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt praised Trump’s “sincere efforts” and said they were confident in his “ability to find a path to peace.”

The ministers highlighted several pillars of Trump’s latest proposal: halting the fighting, rebuilding Gaza, preventing the displacement of Palestinians, and advancing a wider peace process. They singled out his recent pledge to block Israeli annexation of the West Bank, a move that drew sharp pushback from the Israeli right but won plaudits across Arab capitals.

The joint statement said the ministers are prepared to “engage positively and constructively” with Washington to finalize and implement an agreement “in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.”

They reaffirmed their commitment to work with the U.S. on a comprehensive package that includes unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, a ban on Palestinian displacement, the release of hostages, a new regional security mechanism, full Israeli withdrawal, and Gaza’s integration with the West Bank as part of a Palestinian state under international law.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)