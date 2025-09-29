Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Arab, Muslim States Endorse Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Signal Readiness to Work With U.S.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The foreign ministers of eight Arab and Muslim nations issued a joint statement Monday throwing their support behind President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker an end to the Gaza war — a diplomatic nod that underscores Washington’s central role in shaping the region’s postwar order.

Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt praised Trump’s “sincere efforts” and said they were confident in his “ability to find a path to peace.”

The ministers highlighted several pillars of Trump’s latest proposal: halting the fighting, rebuilding Gaza, preventing the displacement of Palestinians, and advancing a wider peace process. They singled out his recent pledge to block Israeli annexation of the West Bank, a move that drew sharp pushback from the Israeli right but won plaudits across Arab capitals.

The joint statement said the ministers are prepared to “engage positively and constructively” with Washington to finalize and implement an agreement “in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.”

They reaffirmed their commitment to work with the U.S. on a comprehensive package that includes unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, a ban on Palestinian displacement, the release of hostages, a new regional security mechanism, full Israeli withdrawal, and Gaza’s integration with the West Bank as part of a Palestinian state under international law.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

President Trump Hosts 14 Chabad Rabbis For 20 Minute Oval Office Meeting

BORO PARK: NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Nab Machete-Wielding Suspects Following Stabbing Incident

TEHILLIM: Child In Critical Condition After Struck By School Bus In Flatbush

90-Year-Old Man Releases Wife After 23 Years of Get-Refusal, Ending One of Israel’s Longest Cases

Coney Island Casino Plan Shot Down After Fierce Backlash Led By the Sephardic Community Federation

🚨 WATCH: Trump Unveils Gaza Blueprint: Hostage Swaps, Stabilization Force, And Trump In Charge Of Oversight

IDF And Shin Bet Eliminate Hamas Commander Who Led Hamas Hostage Release Propaganda Spectacles

Netanyahu Issues Rare Apology to Qatar After Strike in Doha as Trump Pushes Gaza Ceasefire

Crown Heights United Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of NYC

More Than 800,000 Palestinians Have Fled Gaza City as Israel Prepares Next Phase of Offensive