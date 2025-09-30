Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

100,000+ Pack Kosel Plaza On Erev Yom Kippur For Final Night Of Selichos

Tens of thousands of Yidden filled the Kosel Plaza and surrounding alleys tonight, Erev Yom Kippur 5786, for the climactic Selichos gathering that concludes the season’s tefillos at the Makom HaMikdash.

From the early evening hours until after midnight, more than one hundred thousand mispallelim streamed to the Kosel HaMaaravi, with balconies and stairways of the Old City overflowing with participants. Over the course of Elul and the Aseres Yemei Teshuvah, nearly one and a half million mispallelim came to join the nightly Selichos gatherings, according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. The organization noted a marked rise this year in the number of Yidden moved to come together in heartfelt tefillah “at the unifying place, during the most unifying days.”

Among those present were survivors of captivity and terror: Eliya Cohen, Ziv Avud—herself a survivor of the Nova massacre—along with Omer Shem Tov, Romi Gonen, and Yelena Troponov. As their presence was announced, the massive crowd erupted in prolonged applause and emotion, honoring their courage. Rav Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rav of the Kosel and mekomos kedoshim, offered a special tefillah in their presence, pleading for the safe return of the hostages still in captivity and for kevuras Yisrael for those who have fallen.

The massive, majestic gathering was graced by the presence of the Rishon LeTzion HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, HaRav Dovid Yosef, Rav Kalman Meir Bar, Rav Shmuel Rabinowitz? and Rav Yaakov Shapira, Rosh Yeshivas Merkaz HaRav. Also present were Yerushalayim Mayor Moshe Lion, ministers, public officials, and rabbonim from across the spectrum of Klal Yisrael.

Because of the overwhelming number of participants, the event was broadcast live on giant screens at the edge of the Kosel Plaza, on the walls near Shaar Yaffo, and at Kikar Tzahal, allowing even those unable to enter the Plaza to feel connected to the powerful tefillos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

