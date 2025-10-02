Yom Kippur Rocket Barrage: Hamas Fires 5 Rockets At Ashdod

Hamas terrorists fired a rocket barrage at the Ashdod area at about 8:50 pm. on Wednesday night, Yom Kippur.

Residents reported hearing the sound of explosions.

The IDF spokesperson stated that five rockets were fired. Four were intercepted, and one exploded in an open area. A fragment from an interceptor missile hit a parked car in a residential neighborhood in the city, causing extensive damage.

“We were at home, but my 12-year-old daughter was in the street with her entire class. It was really stressful,” Einat Graziano, who lives near the site of the fall, told Ynet.

“There were a lot of booms, and after we received instructions to leave the bomb shelters, I went downstairs to pick her up because she was afraid to go back alone. Cars in our parking lot were damaged. It’s a very central location, next to a kindergarten, and you can see the high school across from it. It’s a big neis that no one was injured there.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)