Trump Amplifies Tel Aviv Hostage Rally to Pressure for Gaza Deal

President Donald Trump on Saturday night spotlighted a massive rally in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, using it to amplify his call for Israel and Hamas to implement the U.S.-brokered deal to end the Gaza war and bring home all remaining Israeli captives.

Posting a photo of the rally from above, Trump wrote that it was time for “the government to close the deal,” underscoring what he described as “the overwhelming desire of the Israeli people for peace through strength.” The image showed a sea of demonstrators beneath a banner that read “It’s now or never” — a slogan that has become the rallying cry of families demanding the return of hostages held in Gaza.

The post marked Trump’s latest effort to publicly pressure both sides to accept the 21-point framework he unveiled at the White House last week. The plan, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already endorsed, outlines a phased ceasefire tied to the staged release of hostages, humanitarian aid corridors, and an international mechanism for Gaza’s reconstruction and demilitarization.

Trump has said that once implemented, the agreement would “end the war, bring every hostage home, and ensure that Hamas never again threatens the State of Israel.”

While Hamas leadership has so far resisted the proposal, sources familiar with negotiations say internal divisions within the group are widening as public demonstrations in Israel intensify. Trump’s post appeared designed to highlight that growing pressure, both moral and political, from Israeli citizens demanding an end to the war.

The Tel Aviv protest — one of the largest since the start of the war — drew thousands of Israelis, including hostage families, reservists, and civil society leaders.

Trump first took note of the Hostages Square movement during his Sept. 29 announcement of the Gaza peace proposal, praising the demonstrators as “a voice of courage and unity.” His renewed focus on the rallies reflects a deliberate effort to connect American diplomacy with Israeli public sentiment, signaling that the White House sees the movement as a key factor in shaping the conflict’s endgame.

U.S. officials say Hamas has been presented with the terms of the Trump plan through mediators in Qatar and Egypt. While the group has yet to formally respond, intelligence assessments indicate that senior figures are weighing their options amid widespread fatigue in Gaza.

