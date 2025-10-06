👋 GOOD RIDDANCE: Greta Thunberg, 170 Other Terror-Supporters Deported From Israel

Swedish “climate activist” Greta Thunberg — apparently taking a break from yelling at clouds — was among 170 members of the so-called “Global Sumud Flotilla” deported from Israel this week, departing Ramon International Airport in southern Israel en route to Greece and Slovakia.

Photos released by Israel’s Foreign Ministry show Thunberg and her fellow “peace activists” walking through the terminal in matching gray sweatsuits and white T-shirts, looking more like a poorly organized yoga retreat than an international protest movement.

The ministry noted that participants came from countries including Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, and even the United States — a true global coalition of people with too much free time.

Israel dismissed the flotilla as a “PR stunt,” emphasizing that “all the legal rights of the participants were and will continue to be fully upheld,” and that “the lies they are spreading are part of their pre-planned fake news campaign.”

The ministry added that the only violence during the detentions came from a Spanish participant who bit a medical staffer at Ketziot Prison — perhaps confused about what kind of protest this was.

Thunberg and others have since claimed they were held in unlawful conditions — though Israeli officials say the only discomfort was having to listen to Greta lecture them about carbon emissions.

So far, Israel has deported 341 members of the flotilla, with 138 still awaiting their flights home — preferably on something other than fossil fuel-burning planes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)