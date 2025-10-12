Hurry!! FREE TO SUBMIT NAMES BEFORE HOSHANA RABBAH – IN AMUKA, MERON, KOSEL THROUGH YAD L’ACHIM

We hope you are having a wonderful Yom Tov and wish you success in the upcoming year.

A few updates of our work at Yad L’Achim (plus a free gift):

Baruch Hashem, we once again rescued several women and their children within the past two weeks and they spent Yom Tov in safety. Baruch Hashem. We sent esrog & lulav sets to the people we / you helped rescue and they thank you for your support!

As our way of saying thank you, here are some opportunities for free tefillah coming up:

A special tefillah in 3 holy places (Amuka, Meron, Kosel) on Hoshana Rabbah – the sealing of the gates! The Yahrtzeits of the holy Ribnitzer Rebbe zt”l and the Chasam Sofer are in few days, on Thursday (Isru Chag) and Friday.

(submit names for free for the special tefillah at their kevarim!)

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES FOR FREE

or call us at 1-718-690-2944

Incredible Story!: The Ribnitzer Rebbe zt”l, was very close to Yad L’Achim. He personally supported Yad L’Achim, was involved in our work and gave his bracha (blessing) for all who support Yad L’Achim in their work of Pidyon Shvuyim. To read the incredible story about the Ribnitzer Rebbe, children rescued from an Arab Village by Yad L’Achim, Rav Shach and Satmar CLICK HERE

TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES – CLICK HERE

or visit www.YADLACHIM.org

or call our us at 1-718-690-2944 and we will be happy to take your names over the phone

SHARE THIS VIA WHATSAPP

Know someone who can benefit from this free tefillah?

Tefillos can be for SHIDDUCHIM – CHILDREN – HEALTH – PARNASSAH & all personal requests

Join (FOR FREE) the many whose prayers were answered at these holy sites (no donation required)

CLICK HERE

or visit www.YADLACHIM.org

or call our us at 1-718-690-2944

We thank you for your support and wish you a Gut Moed

Redeem YIZKOR Pledge! – CLICK HERE

or call us at 1-718-690-2944