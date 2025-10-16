Eitan Mor To PM: “Hamas Leader Told Me I Would Be Freed First Since My Father Doesn’t Protest”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with released hostage Eitan Mor and his parents Tzvika and Efrat Mor at the Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

Tzvika Mor is the chairman of the Tikvah Forum, which represented right-wing relatives of hostages and fallen IDF soldiers. He was an ardent opponent of the left-wing protests for the hostages, saying that they served Hamas and raised the price of the hostages.

During the meeting, Eitan told Netanyahu about a chilling remark made to him by a Hamas leader during his captivity. He said that he had spoken with Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamas’s military wing. “He told me that if anyone gets out first, it’ll be you. Your father doesn’t go to protests anyway, so we’ll send you back first.”

The Netanyahus also met with other hostages being treated at Rabin Medical Center, including Avinatan Or, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa, Dalal, and Evyatar David.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)