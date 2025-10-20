Kushner and Witkoff Deliver Trump’s Message to Netanyahu: “Don’t Risk the Ceasefire”

President Donald Trump’s envoys, real estate magnate Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner, privately urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday not to take any steps that could jeopardize the first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Citing sources familiar with the talks, the report said the pair pressed Netanyahu to “avoid actions that could endanger the ceasefire,” emphasizing that while acts of self-defense are understood, “risking the ceasefire” is not. The envoys reportedly underscored Washington’s desire to “do everything to reach the second phase” of the agreement — a key benchmark in Trump’s proposed framework aimed at stabilizing Gaza following months of conflict.

Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who also attended the meeting, assured the envoys that Israel remains committed to the ceasefire framework and expects Hamas to uphold its obligations under the deal, Channel 12 reported.

In an unusual move, Witkoff and Kushner also held meetings with senior IDF officials, including the heads of the military’s Technological Division and Military Intelligence. The discussions, authorized by Israel’s political leadership, focused on Israel’s readiness to implement the next stage of Trump’s plan, which envisions the demilitarization and reconstruction of postwar Gaza.

Participants reviewed what Channel 12 described as “the entire mechanism for dismantling and demilitarizing postwar Gaza,” with U.S. officials seeking assurance that Israel’s preparations align with Washington’s expectations for the second phase of the ceasefire roadmap.

