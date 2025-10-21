Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Thousands Visit Kever Yosef Ahead of Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan

Thousands of mispallelim entered Kever Yosef in Shechem overnight, ahead of Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan, in a large and organized visit coordinated with IDF forces.

Among those present were the Kaliver Rebbe, MK Michal Woldiger, MK Tzvi Sukkot, and Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who urged the government to “learn from the strength of Yosef HaTzaddik – and apply full sovereignty over Yehuda and Shomron.”

The visit took place under heavy IDF protection, with assistance from volunteers with the Kever Yosef and Holy Sites Administration. The mispallelim spent several hours at the site davening and reciting Tehillim.

Those attending included the Kaliver Rebbe, Rabbi Noam Waldman (Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Nir in Kiryat Arba), IDF Shomron Brigade Commander Col. Ariel Gonen, and others. The crowd sang “Acheinu Kol Beis Yisroel,” recited tefillos for the safety of IDF soldiers, and joined the Kaliver Rebbe in saying “Shema Yisrael.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

