Trump Claims Middle Eastern Allies Offered to Send Troops Into Gaza, Despite Reports of Hesitation

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that several Middle Eastern nations have expressed willingness to deploy troops into Gaza to “straighten out Hamas,” though he claimed to have told them to hold off for now.

“Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten out Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump added that he was delaying such action, writing, “I told these countries, and Israel, ‘NOT YET!’ There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right.”

The president did not specify which countries made such offers. To date, only Indonesia has publicly expressed willingness to send forces as part of a potential UN-mandated international mission to help secure postwar Gaza. According to The Times of Israel, Turkey and Azerbaijan have privately indicated readiness to participate under certain conditions.

However, The New York Times reported earlier Tuesday that most nations approached about contributing troops remain reluctant, citing concerns that they could be drawn into direct conflict with Hamas while trying to stabilize the territory.

Despite the conflicting accounts, Trump framed the alleged offers as evidence of renewed goodwill toward the U.S. in the region. “The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold!” he wrote.

He concluded the post by thanking “the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader,” for their support, adding, “If [Hamas] does not [do what is right], an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)