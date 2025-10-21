Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Arrest Of Brazenly Antisemitic Doc Who Wrote: “I Don’t Condemn The Oct. 7 Massacre”

NHS doctor Rahmeh Aladwan.

Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, a viciously antisemitic NHS doctor in the UK, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for her outrageously pro-terror and antisemitic statements.

The arrest comes after last month’s outrageous decision by the British Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPTS) Service to allow her to continue practicing medicine while they continued an investigation into her statements, including calling a UK hospital “a Jewish supremacy cesspit.”

The British “Campaign Against Antisemitism” X account stated in response to the report about her arrest, “We have submitted numerous complaints to the General Medical Council (GMC) regarding this doctor, who is a prolific poster of the most deranged material and claims about Jewish people and is self-evidently unfit to serve as a regulated professional. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) inexplicably disagreed, allowing her to continue to practice as a trainee pending further investigation, and we have threatened legal action.

“But now even the Met Police—hardly the most proactive institution in the fight against antisemitism—believes that her conduct is so incendiary as to have potentially crossed the criminal threshold.

“What an absolute embarrassment to our medical regulator, and what a disgrace that it cannot see what ordinary people and even the Met Police can.

“Clearly, the GMC and the MPTS are unfit for purpose.”

Dr. Aladwan has made numerous rabid antisemitic and pro-Hamas statements, calling for the ethnic cleansing of Jews from Israel and stating that “the UK is occupied and controlled by Jewish supremacy—in fact, most Christian countries.”

Aladwan also wrote, “I don’t condemn Hamas. I don’t condemn October 7. I don’t condemn armed resistance to the Occupation. I condemn ‘Israel.’”

She wrote, “Not trying to be unreasonable, but every ********  settler will leave Palestine. It’s not for liberal Jewish supremacists (Zionists) or their enablers to decide that Palestinians must live with their land thieves, murderers, and rapists. Algeria did it. So will Palestine.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

