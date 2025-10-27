🚨 BREAKING: Remains of Slain Hostage to Be Transferred to Israel Tonight At 9:00PM

Israel is set to receive the remains of a slain hostage Tuesday evening, with the handover expected at 9:00 p.m., multiple media outlets report.

An Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades member told Al Jazeera the remains were located during excavation in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood — an area designated on Hamas’s side of the ceasefire “yellow line.” Hamas has informed Arab mediators it is searching for between seven and nine bodies of slain hostages across multiple Gaza locations, Saudi outlet Asharq News reports.

A source working with the mediators told Asharq that once recovered, the remains will be transferred to the Red Cross; it was not specified whether all recovered remains will be handed over in a single delivery.

Asharq also reported that Hamas recently asked mediators for an IDF withdrawal from certain positions outside the “yellow line” in southern Gaza to complete recovery efforts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)