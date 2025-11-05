Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Supreme Court Justice Opposed Demolition Of Bat Yam Terrorist’s Home

Supreme Court Justice Dafna Barak-Erez. (Screenshot); Israeli police inspect the scene of one of a series of bus explosions in Bat Yam, central Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

In a ruling issued on Tuesday by the Supreme Court, Justice Dafna Barak-Erez voted against the demolition of the home of the terrorist who tried to commit a mass-casualty bus bombing attack in central Israel last February.

The terrorist had assembled five powerful explosive devices in his home, packed with nails and screws to cause as many deaths and injuries as possible. He then entered Israel illegally and hid the bombs on five buses, intending to explode them remotely during rush hour the next day.

B’Chasdei Hashem and in an open neis, three devices exploded at night while the buses were parked in lots in Bat Yam and Holon, so there were no injuries. Two others were neutralized by security forces.

In her ruling, the justice wrote, “In recent decades, the measure of house demolition has been reserved for deadly acts of terror. Security forces have generally refrained from using it when, fortunately, no lives were lost.”

Fortunately, she was outvoted, and the petition against the demolition order was rejected by a single vote.

The demolition of terrorists’ homes has proven to be a powerful deterrent to terror attacks, with security officials attesting that they have received tip-offs from Palestinians about their relatives planning to commit imminent terror attacks.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WAR AT THE WEDDING: Dozens Injured After Mass Brawl Breaks Out At Bnei Brak Wedding Hall

“Suspicions Against Her Have Deepened;” MAG’s Arrest Extended, Smartwatch Seized

Body Of Another Hostage Returned To Israel

Statement From Agudath Israel Of America On The NYC Mayoral Election

A Post-Election Message to the Flatbush Community from the FJCC

READY TO PAY THE PRICE? Roughly 1 Out Of 3 Jewish New Yorkers Voted For Antisemite Zohran Mamdani

Ateres Shlomo Bochur Ariel Shamai Released from Military Prison During Levaya Of Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin’s Mother

HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Instructs Chareidi MKs To Move Forward With Draft Law, Subject To Changes

Michele Weiss Elected Mayor of University Heights, Becoming First Female Orthodox Mayor in the U.S.

“An Attorney General Above The Law:” Baharav-Miara Refuses To Attend Knesset Hearing