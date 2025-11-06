Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Body Returned To Israel Identifed As Tanzanian Student Joshua Mollel

Joshua Mollel

The remains returned to Israel by the Hamas terror group on Wednesday night were identified as belonging to Joshua Mollel, a 21-year-old Tanzanian student who was murdered by Hamas on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre. His body was abducted to Gaza.

Joshua had traveled to Israel, his first trip out of Tanzania, only two weeks before the massacre. He was one of dozens of Tanzanian students who arrived in Israel in September 2023 for agricultural training at the Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT).

Following the overnight identification process at Abu Kabir, IDF and Foreign Ministry officials informed Joshua’s parents in Tanzania that their son’s body had been returned to Israel.

He is survived by his parents and four siblings.

Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire agreement by holding the remains of six slain hostages in Gaza—five Israelis and one foreign national.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WAR AT THE WEDDING: Dozens Injured After Mass Brawl Breaks Out At Bnei Brak Wedding Hall

IDF CLARIFIES EARLIER REPORT: Hamas NOT Holding Goldin’s Remains in Rafah Tunnels Where Terrorists Remain Trapped

“Suspicions Against Her Have Deepened;” MAG’s Arrest Extended, Smartwatch Seized

Body Of Another Hostage Returned To Israel

Statement From Agudath Israel Of America On The NYC Mayoral Election

A Post-Election Message to the Flatbush Community from the FJCC

READY TO PAY THE PRICE? Roughly 1 Out Of 3 Jewish New Yorkers Voted For Antisemite Zohran Mamdani

Ateres Shlomo Bochur Ariel Shamai Released from Military Prison During Levaya Of Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin’s Mother

HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Instructs Chareidi MKs To Move Forward With Draft Law, Subject To Changes

Michele Weiss Elected Mayor of University Heights, Becoming First Female Orthodox Mayor in the U.S.