Body Returned To Israel Identifed As Tanzanian Student Joshua Mollel

The remains returned to Israel by the Hamas terror group on Wednesday night were identified as belonging to Joshua Mollel, a 21-year-old Tanzanian student who was murdered by Hamas on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre. His body was abducted to Gaza.

Joshua had traveled to Israel, his first trip out of Tanzania, only two weeks before the massacre. He was one of dozens of Tanzanian students who arrived in Israel in September 2023 for agricultural training at the Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT).

Following the overnight identification process at Abu Kabir, IDF and Foreign Ministry officials informed Joshua’s parents in Tanzania that their son’s body had been returned to Israel.

He is survived by his parents and four siblings.

Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire agreement by holding the remains of six slain hostages in Gaza—five Israelis and one foreign national.

