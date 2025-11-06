REVEALED: Sdei Teiman Video Leak Spurred Alarming Wave of International Incitement

A report submitted to a joint hearing of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Constitution Committees on Wednesday morning regarding the conflicts of interest in the probe of the disgraced Military Advocate General revealed the severe international incitement caused by her leak of the doctored Sde Teiman video.

The report revealed alarming data about the scope of antisemitic incitement against Israel caused by the leak.

The phrase “Sde Teiman concentration camp” was circulated hundreds of thousands of times and reached millions of views—primarily to people in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and India.

Shomit Hammer, an official from the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, told the members of the committees, “We conducted preliminary research on the Sde Teiman affair and analyzed the antisemitic discourse in the wake of the affair. We found that several phrases and narratives gained traction, primarily the portrayal of Sdei Teiman as a ‘concentration camp.’ Israel was accused of systematic rape, and the exposure and engagement levels with these messages were unprecedented.”

Data presented to the committee show that between July 28, 2024, and August 9, 2024, the expression “Sde Teiman concentration camp” appeared 88,500 times on X, reaching over 92.8 million views.

The data from a broader time frame—July 28, 2024, to November 3, 2025—showed that the expression appeared over 368,100 times, reaching 129.8 million views.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)