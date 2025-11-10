HaRav Shternbuch On Mamdani Victory: “Hakadosh Baruch Hu Is With Us”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch spoke about the victory of Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral election in his weekly English-language shiur this week.

“The Jews in New York are going through a difficult period,” HaRav Shternbuch began. “A Muslim mayor was elected, and many Jews are afraid of him.”

“But we must remember that Hakadosh Baruch Bu is with us. That goy can’t do anything. No one should chas v’shalom get confused and think that he can harm us.”

“HaRav Chaim Brisker, z’tl, used to say, ‘When I’m walking in the streets in Brisk and a goy comes along, he surely wants to kill me, and he can kill me. Why doesn’t he kill me? Because Hakadosh Baruch Hu makes him lazy.'”

“It’s the same thing here,” HaRav Shternbuch emphasized. “This goy wants to harm us, and perhaps he can. But you must never forget that if Hakadosh Baruch doesn’t want, he’ll be lazy and won’t do anything.”

“We have nothing to worry about. Hakadosh Baruch will take care of us.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)