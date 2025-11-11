Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Porush Cries Out: “You’re Playing With Fire; The Torah Itself Is In Prison!”

MK Porush. (Knesset Channel/screenshot)

Agudas Yisrael MK Meir Porush warned against the continued persecution of lomdei Torah in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday.

“A Jew is obligated to protest when he sees that the Torah Hakedosha is being harmed,” he began.

“This week I visited several bochurim and avreichim in military prison who are being held there for the ‘crime’ of limmud Torah. I told them that in my view, since they’re not enlisting because they want to learn Torah, the Torah itself is in prison.”

“This week, they discussed here a proposal to prevent Chareidim from voting, but as of right now, my colleagues and I are still permitted to speak here,” he said sardonically. “Therefore, I have an obligation to use my right of expression to protest.”

“I’m standing here in the Knesset, the parliament of the Jewish government, and I’m protesting against the harm to lomdei Torah and crying out to the decision-makers—pull yourselves together. You’re playing with fire. Stop—simply stop—persecuting lomdei Torah.”

Porush made a similar speech in the Knesset last week.

Porush visited Prison 10 earlier this week, offering detained lomdei Torah words of chizzuk

At the end of the visit, he said, “I’m leaving the prison now. I met with several detainees… I told them something I’ve heard many times from my late father-in-law, Rav Nachum Halpern. When HaRav Amram Blau was imprisoned in 1953 for protesting Chillul Shabbos, the Chazon Ish came to visit him. When he entered the cell, Rav was deeply moved, and the Chazon Ish said to him, ‘You’re here because you protested Chillul Shabbos. In truth, Shabbos itself is now in prison.’”

“I told the bochurim: you’re here because they don’t want you sitting with a Gemara—they want you in uniform. So the Torah itself is now in prison. You must stay strong, and the entire public stands behind you. Surely they’ve heard about the massive rally attended by hundreds of thousands. Anyone who thinks they can confront such numbers is gravely mistaken.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Antisemitism In Italy: Pakistani Muslim Hits U.S. Chassid On Head With Metal Object

SDE TEIMAN CASE: Supreme Court Slams A-G’s Conflict Of Interest; Begs Parties To Reach Compromise

“We’re Scared”: Jewish College Students Alarmed by Zohran Mamdani’s Rise to Power

Hours After Levaya Of Lt. Hadar Goldin, IDF Blows Up Tunnel Used in His Abduction [VIDEO]

Tragedy In Beit Shemesh: Young Mother Of 4 Dies After Birth Complications

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: U.S. Plans To Establish $500 Million Military Base Near Gaza

Over 11 Years Later: Hadar Goldin, H’yd, Is Brought To Kever Yisrael

Israel Should Seek to Overthrow Iranian Regime Before End of Trump’s Term, Official Urges

ACHDUS YISHMOEL: U.S. Muslim Lobby Data Shows Near-Unanimous Muslim Support for Left-Leaning Candidates in Recent Elections

Gov. Hochul Slams Brakes on Mamdani’s $700 Million ‘Free Bus’ Plan: “We’re Spending a Lot of Money”