Eichler: “In A Jewish State? A Nukhba Terrorist Was Released; Another Spot For A Ben Torah”

MK Yisrael Eichler spoke today in the Knesset plenum and expressed his ire and disgust with the Israeli judicial system and their persecution of lomdei Torah.

Eichler referred to the memorial ceremonies in recent days marking the assassination of Yitzchak Rabin: “There’s a lot of talk about incitement and dangerous words. I want to tell you that what’s being done to the Chareidi community—how its legitimacy is being denied—is true incitement. I can’t stand here anymore and listen to the terrible things said about Chareidim from this plenum and even more so in the media.”

“And I told myself, if the day comes and the protocols are released and the people see how they spoke about the Chareidim, about their basic right to live here, about the rights of their babies and mothers, people won’t believe this was a Jewish state.”

“Think about the next generation because I think Israeli society is moving to a better place—more and more people are growing in ruchniyus and people of all types realize that this hatred has led to tragedies and could lead to even worse tragedies.”

“The most horrible thing happening here is the arrests of lomdei Torah. This will be recorded in the annals of history. Jews being imprisoned for the ‘crime’ of limmud Torah? When has such a thing happened? This is what a Jewish state was established for?”

“And those doing this aren’t the Knesset or democratic institutions—it’s the Supreme Court, which seized power by force. We legislated laws to secure the right of lomdei Torah to learn. Ben-Gurion recognized it, and later so did Ezer Weizman and Begin. Now, suddenly, the Supreme Court judges come and cancel the law. Who gave them the authority to decide against the people? Last week, a Supreme Court judge said 3,000 bnei yeshivos should be arrested because there’s room in the detention facilities.”

“And today we learned that a Nukhba terrorist was released to Gaza—so apparently there’s room for another ben yeshiva. What have we come to?”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)