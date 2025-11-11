Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hezbollah Terror Chief Warns Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Cannot Continue “Everything Has A Limit”

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem. (Screenshot)

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem issued a stark warning, stating that the ongoing near-daily Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon “cannot continue.” In a televised address, Qassem emphasized that “everything has a limit,” signaling growing frustration over the persistent violence.

Qassem also challenged the existing ceasefire agreement, claiming it only applies to southern Lebanon. He suggested that measures such as disarming Hezbollah and other enforcement efforts should not extend to areas north of the Litani River.

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s stance, Qassem declared that the group will not disarm, despite Lebanon’s efforts to seize the group’s weapons. He insisted that the arsenal is essential for Hezbollah’s self-defense, further fueling tensions in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Antisemitism In Italy: Pakistani Muslim Hits U.S. Chassid On Head With Metal Object

SDE TEIMAN CASE: Supreme Court Slams A-G’s Conflict Of Interest; Begs Parties To Reach Compromise

“We’re Scared”: Jewish College Students Alarmed by Zohran Mamdani’s Rise to Power

Hours After Levaya Of Lt. Hadar Goldin, IDF Blows Up Tunnel Used in His Abduction [VIDEO]

Tragedy In Beit Shemesh: Young Mother Of 4 Dies After Birth Complications

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: U.S. Plans To Establish $500 Million Military Base Near Gaza

Over 11 Years Later: Hadar Goldin, H’yd, Is Brought To Kever Yisrael

Israel Should Seek to Overthrow Iranian Regime Before End of Trump’s Term, Official Urges

ACHDUS YISHMOEL: U.S. Muslim Lobby Data Shows Near-Unanimous Muslim Support for Left-Leaning Candidates in Recent Elections

Gov. Hochul Slams Brakes on Mamdani’s $700 Million ‘Free Bus’ Plan: “We’re Spending a Lot of Money”