Hezbollah Terror Chief Warns Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Cannot Continue “Everything Has A Limit”

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem issued a stark warning, stating that the ongoing near-daily Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon “cannot continue.” In a televised address, Qassem emphasized that “everything has a limit,” signaling growing frustration over the persistent violence.

Qassem also challenged the existing ceasefire agreement, claiming it only applies to southern Lebanon. He suggested that measures such as disarming Hezbollah and other enforcement efforts should not extend to areas north of the Litani River.

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s stance, Qassem declared that the group will not disarm, despite Lebanon’s efforts to seize the group’s weapons. He insisted that the arsenal is essential for Hezbollah’s self-defense, further fueling tensions in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)