President Trump Sends Letter To Pres. Herzog: “Grant Pardon To Netanyahu”

President Isaac Herzog received an official letter from U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, calling on him to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Trump wrote that while he respects the independence of Israel’s judicial system, he believes that the cases against Netanyahu is “a political, unjustified prosecution.”

It should be noted that not only have the cases against Netanyahu been falling apart one by one in the courtroom, with multiple claims disproven or withdrawn, but in addition, a retired police commander last week revealed that at least some of the investigators involved in the case acted illegally.

Read Trump’s full letter below:

“Dear Mr. President: It is my honor to write to you at this historic time, as we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years. I hereby thank you, and all Israelis, again, for your gracious and warm hospitality, and am addressing a key topic of my speech at the Knesset.”

“As the Great State of Israel and the amazing Jewish People move past the terribly difficult times of the last three years, I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister, and is now leading Israel into a time of peace, which includes my continued work with key Middle East leaders to add many additional countries to the world changing Abraham Accords. Prime Minister Netanyahu has stood tall for Israel in the face of strong adversaries and long odds, and his attention cannot be unnecessarily diverted.”

“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution.”

“Isaac, we have established a great relationship, one that I am very thankful for and honored by, and we agreed as soon as I was inaugurated in January that the focus had to be centered on finally bringing the hostages home and getting the peace agreement done.”

“Now that we have achieved these unprecedented successes, and are keeping Hamas in check, it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. Sincerely, DONALD J. TRUMP. PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

The President’s Office issued a statement saying, “This morning, President Isaac Herzog received the attached letter from US President Donald Trump, calling on him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.”

“President Herzog holds President Trump in the highest regard and continues to express his deep appreciation for his unwavering support for Israel, his tremendous contribution to the return of the hostages, to reshaping the Middle East and Gaza, and to safeguarding Israel’s security.”

“Without detracting from the above, as the President has clarified more than once, anyone seeking a pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)