Shock in Be’eri: Loaded Kalashnikov Rifles Found In Kindergarten

The weapons found in the kindergarten in Be'eri (Photo: Police spokesperson)

Over two years after the October 7 massacre, Kalashnikov rifles and handheld radios used by Nukhba terrorists during the October 7 massacre were discovered inside a kindergarten on Kibbutz Be’eri on Wednesday morning.

The report came from civilian construction teams working on the kibbutz, who discovered the weapons in a (currently unused) kindergarten building that had been damaged on the day of the massacre.

Southern District police bomb sappers were called to the site and found loaded and cocked Kalashnikov rifles along with handheld radios.

The sappers neutralized the weapons in a controlled explosion.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

