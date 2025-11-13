Advertise
🚨 IDF Receives Remains of Presumed Hostage

A coffin believed to contain the remains of a hostage has been evacuated from Gaza by Israeli forces. The body is now en route to the Abu Kabir forensic institute in Tel Aviv, where officials will conduct identification procedures that could take up to 48 hours.

Footage broadcast by Al Jazeera appears to show Hamas operatives placing a photo of a hostage—abducted and killed by Islamic Jihad during the October 7 attack—on the body bag.

If the remains are officially confirmed as those of a hostage, it would mean that three captives’ bodies are still believed to be in Gaza, with their status remaining uncertain.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

