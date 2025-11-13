After Record Heatwave: Israel Preparing For Rain, Storms, And Possible Flooding

Israel is preparing for a sharp drop in temperatures and rainy storms and possible flooding following weeks of unusually warm weather, with temperatures in the first half of November reaching record highs.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to remain slightly warmer than average for the season, particularly in the mountains and inland regions, with cloudy skies. By midday, light local rain is expected in the north and center of the country. From the afternoon, rain will fall mainly to the south and east, bringing a slight risk of flash floods in the Arava region.

Rainfall will gradually intensify on Thursday evening and overnight—especially along the coastal plain—accompanied by thunderstorms. Local flooding may occur in coastal areas in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning.

On Friday, intermittent showers are expected in the north and center, accompanied by thunderstorms, with rainfall expected to spread to the Negev by noon. Skies will be cloudy, with strong winds, and there is a risk of local flooding along the coast, and from noon, a slight risk of flash floods in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea area. Temperatures will drop significantly, becoming lower than normal for the season.

Shabbos will bring intermittent local rain in the north and center, with a slight risk of coastal flooding in the morning. Temperatures will remain somewhat below average. On Sunday, occasional light rain may continue from the north to the northern Negev before tapering off by evening. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than usual.

Fire and Rescue Services are preparing for potential emergencies and have issued public safety guidelines. National Fire Commissioner Eyal Caspi has instructed all regional command centers to complete preparations for extreme weather conditions.

Among other measures, drone activity and water-rescue units have been reinforced, including deploying rescue boats on fire trucks, inspecting equipment, conducting drills, and placing crews on high alert. The specialized flood-response unit will also operate on an expanded schedule, beginning on Friday.

Fire and Rescue Services urge the public to avoid entering underground parking lots during flooding, refrain from using elevators in at-risk areas, avoid crossing streams or flooded areas, and pay special attention to the elderly, children, and people with disabilities.

The government agency responsible for protecting the Mediterranean coastal cliffs has warned of potential cliff collapses and rockfalls due to the stormy weather. The agency notes that the first heavy rains after a prolonged dry period pose a significant risk to coastal cliffs and urges the public to exercise great caution. The danger of collapse may persist for several days following the storm, so continued caution and adherence to safety directives are essential.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)