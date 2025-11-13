“Imaginary Scenario”: Intel Officer Who Ignored Oct. 7 Warnings Is Serving In New Military Intelligence Position

The intelligence officer from the Gaza Division, who, before the October 7 massacre, described the possibility of a large-scale Hamas invasion of the Gaza-border communities as “a completely imaginary scenario,” has returned to active service in Military Intelligence, Army Radio military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported on Thursday morning.

The IDF’s internal probes and the external “investigation of the investigations” headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Sami Turgeman showed that the intelligence officer ignored repeated warnings from W., the counterintelligence officer who tried again and again to sound the alarm about Hamas’ intentions to attack the Gaza-border communities. He replied to her emails that she was describing a “completely imaginary scenario,” and that Hamas’s training along the border was “for show.”

Maj. Gen. Turgeman harshly criticized the intelligence officer’s decision to postpone a discussion on the warnings until “after the Chagim,” without any sense of urgency—despite the intelligence at his disposal.

In January 2025, reports that the officer had been reassigned to Unit 9900 sparked a public outcry. Defense Minister Katz and the IDF Chief of Staff intervened, and his appointment was revoked. However, the new report shows that he was quietly reassigned to a different position in Military Intelligence.

Sources familiar with the details told Kadosh, “He refuses to go home. Many people tried to show him the way out, but he won’t accept it. He wants to stay in the army.”

The IDF spokesperson confirmed the details to Army Radio but did not provide an official response.

Kadosh added another point regarding the officer’s refusal to retire from the IDF: “Yesterday I contacted the military censor to find out whether I could publish his full name. The understandable and expected answer I received was that I could not, since he continues to serve in the Intelligence Directorate.

“And therefore this, too, must be said: As long as he continues to serve in the IDF, he also allows himself to remain ‘protected’ from the publication of his name, and his identity remains concealed. So over two years after the 7 October failure, we are still forbidden from revealing the name of one of the key officers responsible for the intelligence failure.”

According to the report, the officer currently serves as a division head at the headquarters of the Chief Intelligence Officer. Although this is a non-operational role and not at the heart of intelligence activity, he continues to arrive at Intelligence Directorate bases in the Kirya and Glilot several times a week and receives a regular salary.

