AL NISECHA: Shin Bet Foils Imminent Attacks, 40 Terrorists Arrested In Beit Lechem

About 40 terrorists affiliated with a Hamas terror network that was planning imminent terror attacks against Israelis were arrested in the Beit Lechem area in recent weeks, the Shin Bet announced on Thursday.

A Shin Bet investigation revealed that the senior members of the terror network recruited terrorists and established cells, procured weapons, and planned shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.

The terrorists were arrested in over 15 separate operations carried out by the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Yehuda and Shomron District Police.

“One of the terror cells was at an advanced stage of preparation to carry out imminent attacks,” the statement said.

“The dismantling of the network prevented major bombing and shooting attacks that could have claimed many lives among civilians and soldiers.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

