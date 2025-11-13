Behind the Scenes, White House and IDF Prepare for the Possibility Trump’s Gaza Plan Fails

White House Middle East adviser Jared Kushner and the IDF are each preparing separate contingency plans for Gaza in the event that President Donald Trump’s much-touted 20-point plan falters, according to Yisrael Hayom.

Kushner, who has reemerged as a central figure in the administration’s Middle East policy, reportedly told an Israeli source this week that he is working on a “plan B” to stabilize Gaza, citing the difficulty of both disarming Hamas and securing commitments from Arab and regional partners to deploy peacekeeping forces on the ground.

“The challenge is not in drafting agreements — it’s in finding countries willing to put boots on the ground and confront Hamas,” Kushner was quoted as saying.

His remarks underscore growing doubts among U.S. and Israeli officials about the feasibility of Trump’s sweeping postwar roadmap, which envisions a demilitarized Gaza under an interim Arab-led administration and eventual reconstruction funded by Gulf states.

At a recent meeting of Israel’s security cabinet, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told ministers that the military is also crafting its own alternative to the Trump plan. Zamir reportedly said the IDF’s proposal — expected to be presented in the coming weeks — will prioritize “operational control and security stability” in Gaza should the U.S.-led initiative stall.

Zamir’s statement reflects growing impatience within Israel’s defense establishment over the lack of clarity in Washington’s plan, which has drawn skepticism from both right-wing coalition members and the Israeli opposition. Several cabinet ministers have privately expressed concern that the U.S. blueprint overestimates Arab willingness to take responsibility for Gaza’s governance while underestimating the risks of a premature withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Trump’s 20-point plan aims to combine military, political, and economic components to achieve “irreversible demilitarization” of Gaza, a return of hostages, and the installation of a regional stabilization force drawn from Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. But nearly two months in, officials acknowledge progress has been slow amid resistance from Arab capitals and disagreements within Israel’s war cabinet.

