IDF Confirms Identification of Meny Godard HY’D, Murdered On October 7

The National Center of Forensic Medicine, working alongside the Israel Police and the IDF Rabbinate, has completed the identification of Meny Godard HY’D. IDF representatives personally informed his family that his remains have been recovered and returned to Israel.

Meny Godard, 73, was murdered during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Be’eri by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists. His wife, Ayelet, 63, was also killed in the assault, and Meny’s body was abducted and taken to Gaza by Hamas-affiliated terrorists.

Meny and Ayelet leave behind their children Mor, Gal, Bar, and Goni, along with grandchildren and siblings who mourn their loss.

Currently, the bodies of three other hostages remain held in Gaza: Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, Dror Or, and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak. Their fate continues to be a matter of concern for the families and the nation.

