Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Germany Revokes Arms Embargo On Israel

Illustrative. Netanyahu and Merz. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

The German government announced Monday that it will lift the partial arms embargo it imposed on Israel next week, after high-level diplomatic talks between senior Israeli and German officials.

Berlin’s announcement came after a conversation between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday and after Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, who recently visited Israel. The talks coincided with the current ceasefire in Gaza.

Sa’ar welcomed the move, writing on X: “I welcome Chancellor Merz’s move to revoke the decision regarding the partial ’embargo.’ I call on other governments to adopt similar decisions, following Germany.”

The embargo, introduced by Merz in August, had blocked German military exports to Israel if the equipment could be used in Gaza operations, citing concerns over civilian casualties. Defensive systems and weapons unrelated to the Gaza conflict were exempt.

The policy, driven by EU pressure, sparked significant backlash in Berlin. At the time, Netanyahu slammed the decision, stating, “Instead of supporting Israel’s just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel.”

A German government spokesperson said, “The government, as a rule, is returning to reviewing each case individually when it comes to arms export decisions and will respond to further developments,” adding that the partial arms embargo will be lifted on November 24.

Germany is Israel’s second-largest arms supplier after the United States.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

HATE IN FLATBUSH: Bachur Targeted in Hat-Snatching Attack; NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim Nab Two Suspects

Iran Says It Has Halted All Uranium Enrichment After Israeli–U.S. Strikes, But Will Not Surrender “Right to Enrich”

Passport Office Tells Canadian Woman She Cannot List “Israel” as Birthplace After Palestine Recognition

BIZARRE: Venezuelan Dictator Maduro Serenades President Trump As He Tries To Fend Off War With U.S. [VIDEO]

HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: Yisroel Meir Freeman Z”L, Yungerman Heading to Kollel, Niftar After Tree Falls Onto His Vehicle

Explosive Testimony In PM’s Cases: Prosecution Hid Info, Was Aware Of Illegal Tactics Used Against State Witnesses

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Thousands Of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual ‘Class Picture’ This Morning Outside 770

ATZERES TEFILLAH: Hundreds in Tehran Gather to Pray for Rain Amid Fears of Water Crisis and Possible Evacuations

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State, Warns Gaza Will Be Demilitarized “Either the Easy Way or the Hard Way” as U.S. Plan Faces Deadlock

Dutch Nurse With Pro-Palestinian “Fist” Pin Refused To Treat Jewish Patient After Being Asked To Remove It