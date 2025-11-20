WATCH: Netanyahu: “There Will Not Be a Palestinian State…” Israel Will Have Military Edge Over Saudi F-35

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a newly aired interview that he will not allow the creation of a Palestinian state — even if it comes at the expense of normalization with Saudi Arabia — calling such a state “an existential threat to Israel.”

“There will not be a Palestinian state. It’s very simple: it will not be established,” Netanyahu said in an interview with the Abu Ali Express Telegram channel. “The answer is: a Palestinian state will not be established. It is an existential threat to Israel.”

Netanyahu also addressed concerns over the U.S. decision to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, announced this week by President Donald Trump. He said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally assured him that Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME) would remain fully protected.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Regarding the F-35, I had a long conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reiterated his commitment that the United States will continue to preserve Israel’s qualitative military edge in everything related to supplying weapons and military systems to countries in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the U.S. is “committed to maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge in all areas, including Israel’s advantage regarding the supply of F-35 aircraft,” noting that this advantage is guaranteed under U.S. law.

“Beyond that, I prefer not to elaborate,” the prime minister concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)