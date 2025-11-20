BUSH VS. TRUMP: Establishment GOP Looks To Reclaim Republican Party After Trump Leaves Office

A powerful Republican faction tied to former President George W. Bush is quietly positioning itself to reclaim the party from Donald Trump once he leaves office, according to a bombshell report from the Daily Mail. The outlet describes a “shadow Republican Party” lying in wait — backed by Bush-era donors, strategists, and national networks — preparing to strike when Trump is no longer in power.

At the center of the reported effort is the so-called end of the “Bush Exile,” a phrase used to characterize how the once-dominant Republican dynasty was pushed aside after Trump took control of the GOP in 2016. Trump’s populist, anti-establishment agenda turned the party into one centered on the MAGA movement, leaving little room for the Bush brand of establishment conservatism.

The Daily Mail reports that Bush is not expected to openly attack Trump, despite past disagreements. Instead, insiders suggest he may quietly help pull the levers to shape the GOP’s future, rebuilding an establishment-friendly coalition ready to step in after Trump’s final term.

“There’s no third-term option for Trump,” a former Bush official told the outlet, predicting that the 2028 presidential race will be a “big open field.” The insider acknowledged that Vice President J.D. Vance has an early advantage but suggested that Bush-aligned forces could be preparing to elevate an alternative candidate.

Even former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele is urging Bush to reenter the fight, telling the outlet that the former president’s voice “would resonate with a lot more Americans” than those dominating today’s GOP.

Bush has a history of criticizing Trump’s foreign-policy stance. In a 2021 CBS interview, he warned that Trump lacked the “humility” required of a leader. Back in 2019, he accused Trump of promoting an “isolationist United States” that was “dangerous for the sake of peace,” pushing back against Trump’s opposition to decades-long foreign entanglements.

Those comments were notable coming from a president who led the nation into the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq — conflicts that killed more than 4,500 U.S. service members, including over 3,500 in combat.

For now, the Bush camp remains publicly silent. The reported plan to take on Trumpism remains unconfirmed, but Republican power brokers nationwide are watching closely. Whether the establishment makes its move — and whether GOP voters will accept it — sets the stage for a high-stakes ideological battle inside the party once Trump exits the scene.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)