SHOCK: Yemenite Shul in Central Israel Ransacked; Sifrei Kodesh Torn and Disgraced

A Yemenite kehillah in the central Israeli town of Kadima-Zoran suffered a shocking act of rishus mere hours before the onset of Shabbos, when criminals broke into its beis knesses and desecrated sifrei kodesh, tearing up siddurim and seforim, according to footage and eyewitness accounts.

Mispallelim of the Mishkan Shalom Yemenite Synagogue arrived for tefillos on Friday night and were met with a horrific scene. Pages of siddurim were strewn across the floor, seforim were ripped apart, and even Sifrei Torah were thrown on the floor.

In a statement to the press, the shul described the devastation in stark terms: “There’s never been a pogrom like this.” They noted that after seeing the destruction, the kehillah immediately locked the building and refrained from further action out of kavod for Shabbos. A police report was filed as soon as Shabbos concluded.

Police in the area are said to be reviewing security footage and opening an investigation. The kehillah has also called for increased protection of religious sites to prevent future attacks on batei knesses and sifrei kodesh.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)