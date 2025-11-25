Advertise
Backtracking Mayor-Elect Mamdani Condemns Vile Antisemitic Protest Outside Shul After Facing Fire

Under a firestorm of criticism from Jewish community leaders, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has significantly sharpened his tone, issuing a robust condemnation of the hateful rhetoric and intimidation that targeted a Manhattan shul last week. His new statement attempts to quell the political crisis ignited by his office’s initial response, which appeared to link the protest’s vitriol to the shul’s own activities.

The protest, organized by pro-Hamas groups, focused on an event hosted by Nefesh B’nefesh at Park East Synagogue, on the Upper East Side. Nefesh B’nefesh is a non-profit organization that helps Jews immigrate to Israel and provides logistical support.

During the demonstration, protestors were captured on video chanting phrases that crossed the line from political dissent into outright incitement, including “Death to the IDF” and calls to “globalize the intifada” in New York. Protesters also hurled racist abuse at Jewish attendees and counter-protesters.

The Mayor-elect’s first comment, released through a spokesperson, immediately drew accusations of moral equivocation. While the statement “discouraged the language used,” it controversially added that Mamdani “believes every New Yorker should be free to enter a house of worship without intimidation, and that these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law.”

This caveat was widely seen by Jewish leaders as an attempt to find fault with the victimized shul. By implying the event’s association with West Bank settlements, the Mayor-elect suggested the synagogue was responsible for inviting the hostile, antisemitic demonstration.

Faced with mounting pressure, Mamdani has now abandoned the qualified language and delivered a clear, unequivocal denouncement of the hate speech.

“We will protect New Yorkers’ First Amendment rights while making clear that nothing can justify language calling for ‘death to’ anyone,” Mamdani told The New York Times, adding a firm conclusion: “It is unacceptable, full stop.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

