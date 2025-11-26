IDF Kill 4 More Terrorists Who Emerge From Rafah Tunnel; Captures 2

Combat forces from the Nachal Brigade are continuing their pursuit of terrorists trapped in tunnels in the eastern Rafah area, within the Yellow Line zone under Israeli control, the IDF spokesperson stated.

Dozens of terrorists were trapped underground in Rafah tunnels after the ceasefire went into effect.

On Wednesday morning, IDF surveillance soldiers spotted six terrorists who apparently emerged from the tunnel. The terrorists attempted to flee the scene. An Air Force aircraft attempted to eliminate them via airstrike, and soldiers were deployed to the area.

The soldiers found one terrorist who was killed in the airstrike and five armed terrorists who were still alive. The troops eliminated three of them and captured two alive.

As IDF forces are locating and clearing tunnels in Rafah, they are finding more terrorists and eliminating them.

On Tuesday, the IDF reported that five additional terrorists who were hiding in a tunnel in the Rafah area were killed.

This past weekend, the IDF reported that at least 17 terrorists who tried to escape from the Rafah tunnels were killed or arrested.

The IDF noted that the eastern Rafah area still contains a dense underground tunnel network where dozens of Hamas terrorists are entrenched.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)