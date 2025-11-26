Advertise
Rare Scene: Nine Distinguished Kohanim Do Pidyon Haben Of Spinka Rebbe’s Einikle [PHOTOS]

A unique Pidyon HaBen was held for the grandson of the Spinka Rebbe of Beit Shemesh — the son of his son-in-law and great-grandson of the Biala-Pshischa Rebbe. The simcha took place at the Royal Hall in Bnei Brak.

In an uncommon scene, the baby was redeemed by nine distinguished Kohanim*, each known for their yichus and lineage, representing various kehillos and traditions. Leading the group was the Spinka Rebbe of Bnei Brak himself, who performed the primary Pidyon.

The event drew a large crowd of chassidim and family members, who joined together in celebrating the treasured mitzvah.

PHOTOS VIA SHUKI LERER FOR YWN

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

