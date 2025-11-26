OUTRAGE: Jerusalem Pulls Funding From Naftali Kempeh Chanukah Concert Due To It Being For Men Only

The City of Jerusalem has withdrawn its financial support for a large Chanukah concert in Binyanei HaUma after organizers announced that the event will be held exclusively for men, following guidance from leading litvish Roshei Yeshiva.

The decision by Jerusalem officials came after women who had purchased tickets for a designated women’s section were suddenly notified that their seats were cancelled and that they would receive a full refund. This reversal followed letters from prominent Rabbanim who stated that even events with full separation are not permitted, and that doing so could be misused to justify future mixed programming.

In a message sent to women ticket-holders, the production company wrote: “In the past we have held fully separate events with strict adherence to tznius under the direction of Rabbanim. But in order not to serve as a basis to permit other events that do not follow these guidelines, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the women’s section and hold the event for men only.”

The company apologized and assured full refunds for all affected.

Naftali Kempe, set to headline the Motzei Shabbos Chanukah event, released an emotional personal letter, expressing both his hurt and his resolve to avoid causing pain to bnei Torah.

“The past few days have been filled with deep pain,” he wrote. “I don’t wish to enter debates. Even though a real injustice was done here, the painful reality is causing anguish to bnei Torah. I do not want to be part of that.”

Kempe said he therefore chose to remove the women’s option entirely: “I decided to cancel the possibility for women to attend and to leave it only for men. I apologize to the women who purchased tickets, and of course you will receive full refunds. May we be zocheh to be mekadeish Shem Shamayim and not, chas v’shalom, the opposite.”

Following the announcement, Jerusalem municipality officials decided to pull financial support amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels, which had been designated for the event as a cultural production for the chareidi public. City officials did not provide additional explanation, but the cancellation came only hours after news broke of the event shifting to men-only.

The incident highlights a growing internal battle in chareidi cultural programming. While many music events have long been held with mechitzahs, senior Litvish Rabbanim have indicated a shift toward stricter standards regarding public performances.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)