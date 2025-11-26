Advertise
Arkia Launches Direct Flights to Thailand, Challenging El Al’s Monopoly on International Route

Israeli carrier Arkia has launched direct flights to Thailand, storming into one of the country’s most popular routes and undercutting El Al’s prices by hundreds of dollars. Arkia will operate two weekly flights, and plans to expand the service with a new Thailand route next July, signaling that the shake-up is only beginning.

Until now, El Al was the only airline flying directly between Israel and Thailand, a grip that allowed ticket prices to soar. Recent searches found December round-trip fares at $1,278 and January trips starting at $1,193, including checked baggage.

Arkia’s entry slashes those numbers dramatically. The airline is offering fares of $499 each way — $998 round trip, baggage included. Even business class clocks in lower than El Al’s economy price, starting at $1,499 one-way.

Industry analysts say the competition could force El Al to drop its rates, ending years of inflated pricing on one of Israeli travelers’ favorite vacation routes.

