Argentina Bets Big on Israel Alliance, Unveils Latin America’s Version of the Abraham Accords

Argentinian President Javier Milei has formally launched what his government is calling the Isaac Accords, a framework designed to bind Latin American governments more closely to Israel through coordinated political, economic and cultural cooperation. The announcement came during a high-visibility meeting in Buenos Aires with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is touring the region to deepen Israel’s diplomatic footprint.

For Milei, the project is the latest expression of his unabashedly pro-Israel foreign policy, and of his effort to position Argentina as a hemispheric leader willing to break with the region’s traditional posture on the Middle East.

“Argentina will be a pioneer,” Milei said, casting the initiative as part of a broader ideological realignment with the U.S. and what he called “the free world” against “threats to liberty seeking to lift their heads.”

Sa’ar embraced Milei’s framing, offering warm praise for the libertarian president’s political rise. On X, the Israeli foreign minister called Milei’s election “a double miracle, for Argentina and for the Jewish people,” arguing that Milei’s parliamentary gains this month “consolidated his leadership and set Argentina on the right path.”

Sa’ar described the president’s affinity for Judaism and for Israel as “sincere, powerful and moving,” recounting that he began their meeting by reciting the Shehecheyanu blessing — and that Milei immediately donned the kippah he keeps in his office.

Behind the symbolism sits a substantive agenda that Argentine and Israeli officials say will be built out over the next several months. The Isaac Accords are modeled on the Abraham Accords but adapted for a Latin American landscape where trade, security assistance and technology partnerships often outrun formal geopolitical alliances. Early targets include Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica, where officials are already reviewing possible projects in innovation, security cooperation and economic development.

The Milei–Sa’ar meeting also touched on one of the most consequential — and controversial — elements of the president’s foreign policy: Argentina’s plan to move its embassy to Jerusalem. Sa’ar said the two discussed the relocation “in detail,” including plans for a celebratory launch event expected in the spring. Later, during a ceremony marking 90 years of the country’s umbrella Jewish organization, DAIA, Sa’ar publicly thanked Milei for what he called the president’s “courageous and forceful” pro-Israel stance. As they parted, Sa’ar said Milei smiled and told him: “See you soon in Jerusalem.”

The operational muscle of the Isaac Accords will begin to take shape in February, when Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno travels to Israel to hammer out technical arrangements with Sa’ar and the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Argentina’s ambassador to Israel, Axel Wahnish — a key Milei ally — will steer local coordination and early engagement with would-be Latin American partners.

Diplomats involved in the effort say the next phase will focus on converting what is now a political vision into real programs across the region. “This is moving quickly,” one official familiar with the talks said, noting that exploratory work is already underway in multiple capitals.

If Milei succeeds in rallying other governments behind the Isaac Accords, Argentina could emerge as the region’s central broker of an expanding pro-Israel network — a rare foreign-policy swing for a country long consumed by domestic economic turmoil. Whether his counterparts follow his lead will determine whether the Isaac Accords become a diplomatic footnote or a defining feature of Latin America’s geopolitical landscape.

