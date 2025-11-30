NEIS IN SHOMRON: Near-Murder As Terrorist Hurls Iron Rod At Moving Car

Three Israeli women experienced a neis after an Arab terrorist threw an iron rod at their car as they were driving on Route 5 in the Shomron on Motzei Shabbos.

The rod slammed into the windshield directly in front of the driver, lodging into the glass, but b’chasdei Hashem, she was not physically harmed.

Merav Ben Avraham, a 23-year-old resident of Ramat Gan who was sitting in the front passenger seat, told Ynet that she and two other women were driving from Kedumim toward Petach Tikvah when they heard a loud boom.

“We saw the rod inside the car. We panicked and thought it was a terror attack,” she said. “We kept driving and tried to stay calm. We called the emergency hotline but were afraid to stop, worried something else might happen. I feel like we were saved by a neis. It could have ended very differently.”

They continued to a checkpoint, where they received assistance from security forces. “The forces handled everything quickly and professionally. I hope they catch the attacker and anyone involved. People in Shomron deserve to feel safe.”

The driver was treated at the scene for shock and evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

IDF troops launched searches for the terrorist, raiding the nearby Palestinian village of Mas’ha. The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

A security official said that police and Shin Bet forces will use “all available tools, including forensic labs, to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, said, “The Palestinian Authority is a bitter enemy, engaged in incitement and the advancement and funding of terror, whether through its so‑called ‘security forces’ or through Hamas and the Popular Front, threatening the existence of the state. The Shomron is the protective barrier of the country. We expect significant steps, including cordoning off the village, imposing a curfew, and a house-to-house search. This was a terror attack that ended miraculously without casualties. We demand it be treated as a serious attack. We will not accept the return of terror attacks to the area.”

The IDF spokesperson stated, “IDF forces deployed to the A‑Zawiya area in the Ephraim Brigade following a report of a terrorist who threw an iron bar at a vehicle traveling in the area. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was damaged. The IDF and Shin Bet are conducting searches and interrogating suspects in the area in order to locate the terrorist.”

