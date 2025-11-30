Advertise
Thousands Gather With Reb Meilich In Yerushalayim To Mark Yartzheit Of “Bas Ayin” [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Thousands participated Motzei Shabbos in the major annual event marking the Yartzheit of the Bas Ayin Z”tl, who is buried in Tzfas. The gathering was led by the renowned mashpia, Hagaon HaRav Elimelech Biderman, and held in the Boyanor “Kloiz” on Malchei Yisroel Street in Yerushalayim.

During the seudah, Reb Meilech delivered powerful words of chizuk, sharing stories of great yeshuos that occurred in the merit of the Bas Ayin. Rav Meilech is widely credited with reintroducing the broader Jewish world to the tzaddik of Bas Ayin and inspiring the masses to visit his Kever in Tzfas.

Throughout the spirited dancing, Rav Meilech repeatedly sang the words “yivatel kol hagezeiros,” with the thousands in attendance joining him in thunderous song.

Later in the evening, Selichos were recited with tremendous emotion, as the entire crowd responded after Rav Meilech, pasuk by pasuk.

Footage captured by photographer Shuki Lerer for YWN:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

