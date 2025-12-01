Herzog Responds To Leftist Campaign: “Violent Discourse Won’t Influence Me”

President Isaac Herzog on Monday responded to the leftist scare campaign launched against him immediately after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu submitted a request for a pardon on Sunday.

A protest, attended by the same people who violently opposed the Netanyahu government before the October 7 massacre, was held outside Herzog’s home on Sunday evening.

Moseh Radman, one of the leaders of the pre-October 7 protests, posted a photo of the protest (which was attended by only dozens of people) and blatantly threatened to harm Herzog if he “dares” to grant Netanyahu a pardon.

“Gathering outside Herzog’s house to remind him that there will be no celebrity allowances here and no trial cancellations,” he wrote. “If he dares to cancel Netanyahu’s trial, he will be remembered for eternal disgrace as a collaborator of Israel’s destroyers and will receive a place of honor at the Nir Oz trials.”

Another pre-October 7 protest leader, Shikma Bressler, addressed Herzog at the protest: “The citizens of Israel know that you are the weakest link. Don’t let Israel become a jihadist dictatorship.”

In a statement released on Monday, Herzog said, “The issue of the pardon request for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu clearly shakes many people in the country, across different communities, and sparks debate. But I have already clarified that it will be handled in the most proper and precise way.”

Herzog emphasized that he will not be swayed by external pressures or harsh comments on social media. “I will consider only the good of the state and of Israeli society. One thing is clear to me—violent discourse does not affect me. On the contrary, respectful discourse stimulates discussion and dialogue.”

He concluded with a call to the public to express their views: “I invite the Israeli public to the President’s House website, the people’s website, to share their opinions.”

