Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Porush: “Why Is Racist AG Harming Only Lomdei Torah? What About The Many Bedouin, Druze Evaders?”

MK Meir Porush. (Noam Moskowitz/Knesset spokesperson)

Agudas Yisrael MK Meir Porush on Monday participated in a stormy discussion in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on the new Chareidi draft bill and leveled harsh accusations against both opponents of the law and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

During the discussion, opposition members and some coalition members [from Likud and Religious Zionism] expressed fierce opposition to the law, claiming that it doesn’t call for sufficiently strict sanctions and will not lead to a significant increase in Chareidi recruits.

At least eight coalition members said that they plan on voting against the bill.

It should be noted that the Agudas Yisrael party has also expressed its opposition to the bill. Furthermore, even if the bill passes, it will almost certainly be rejected by the Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Porush called for a complete revocation of the bill for different reasons. “I am proud to represent lomdei Torah, even though it is difficult for me to listen here to the words of mockery and scorn toward lomdei Torah,” he said.

“Yesterday I saw data from the Knesset Research and Information Center about many Bedouins who don’t enlist, religious Druze, and others. But under pressure from the Attorney General, the proposed law will only harm lomdei Torah [via sanctions]—this in a country under Jewish rule.”

“Like [Chaim] Herzog, z’l, at the UN, I think we should tear up the proposals that harm Torah.”

Porush was referring to a UN General Assembly session in 1975, when Herzog tore up a resolution equating Zionism with colonialism and South African apartheid and determined that “Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination.”

Opposition representatives in the discussion responded, “On that point we agree—the draft law proposal needs to be torn up.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Ben Torah Released After 4.5 Months In Solitary Confinement

Leftist Campaign Against Pardon For PM Begins: Fierce Attacks On President Herzog

Thousands Gather With Reb Meilich In Yerushalayim To Mark Yartzheit Of “Bas Ayin” [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WATCH: Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel Says He Saw The “Hefkeyrus” Of American Bochurim Studying In Eretz Yisroel

“Say Free Palestine”: Staten Island Skincare Founder Sparks Outrage After Bragging About Humiliating Jewish Couple [SEE THE VIDEO]

DHS Data Shows 5,000 Afghans Flagged for National Security Risks After Biden’s 2021 Evacuation

DRAMA IN RAFAH: Hamas Commander & Deputy Who Led Oct. 7 Squad Eliminated

CHASDEI HASHEM: Israeli Security Forces Foil Imminent Terror Attack

IDF: Serious Concerns About UNIFIL Collaborating With Hezbollah

🚨 NETANYAHU FILES OFFICIAL REQUEST FOR PRESIDENTIAL PARDON