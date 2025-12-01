Advertise
Major IDF Manhunt Underway Following Ramming Attack Near Chevron Leaving Female Soldier Injured

Illustrative. IDF spokesperson

A suspected Palestinian ramming attack near Chevron has triggered a major response from the IDF, after a vehicle struck a female soldier standing at the Alon Road junction on Route 60 and fled the scene.

According to initial reports, the soldier was hit without warning and left on the roadside as the driver sped away. Emergency responders evacuated her for treatment, and she is reported to be in stable condition.

Soldiers opened fire at the terrorist’s vehicle and confirmed a hit, but the attacker continued driving, prompting a manhunt.

Military officials confirmed that wide-scale searches are underway as units scour roads, residential areas, and open terrain in pursuit of the suspect. Security forces have also reinforced checkpoints along Route 60, a corridor that has seen repeated attacks in recent years.

The IDF said updates will be released as the operation continues.

