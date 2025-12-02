IDF Considering Major Gaza Offensive as U.S. Plan to Disarm Hamas Falters

In the wake of the failure of the Trump ceasefire plan to disarm Hamas, the IDF has begun to formulate alternative plans aimed at preventing the terror organization from taking full control of the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported.

The IDF is considering two options: a resumption of combat that would include a full occupation of the Strip, or remaining along the yellow line and carrying out special targeted operations to dismantle Hamas.

The report said that despite the Trump administration’s declarations, it still lacks a realistic plan to disarm Hamas.

Meanwhile, Hamas is rehabilitating itself and rearming, forcing Israel to develop alternative plans to defend itself.

A security official told Kan that it is only a matter of time before Israel will be forced to make a strategic decision: to continue trying to implement the US plan to establish an “international force” to dismantle Hamas, or to return to combat in Gaza.

To date, not one country in the world has agreed to send forces to enter Gaza and confront Hamas.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)