Defense Expert Warns: Hamas Is Rearming; Planning Attacks & Abductions

Ministers in Israel’s security cabinet have warned that if Hamas’s military buildup continues, Israel will have no choice but to launch another operation in Gaza.

According to a Kan News report, defense officials presented evidence of Hamas’s increased military and political strength at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

A senior Israeli official told Kan, “If the US doesn’t succeed in disarming Hamas, we’ll have to do it ourselves.”

Ynet quoted Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder and chairman of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, who warned that Hamas is using the current lull to regroup and rearm and is planning further attacks and abductions of IDF soldiers.

Avivi described the situation in Gaza as part of a regional process involving the US and moderate Sunni states.

“President Trump wants to first build a coalition, then see how we dismantle Hamas,” Avivi said. “I don’t think he’ll succeed in doing so via diplomatic means. So Israel is waiting and preparing for the moment when we’ll have to go in and finish the job.”

However, Avivi warned that Israel can’t afford to wait too long, calling for Israel and the US to set a deadline for diplomatic efforts. “Hamas is getting stronger every day that we’re grouping,” he said. “They’re arming, they’re planning attacks, and they’re planning to abduct soldiers. We can’t hold this situation for long.”

Avivi also expressed his distrust of Phase B of the deal, calling for international forces to oversee Hamas’s disarmament. “I cannot see any Arab country willing to go into Gaza when Hamas is armed to the teeth and fight Hamas and force them to disarm,” he asserted.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)