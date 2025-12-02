TWO HATERS: Lapid and Bennett Slam PM: “Netanyahu Fled Because He Can’t Defend His Draft-Dodging Law”

Two former premiers — Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and former prime minister Naftali Bennett — issued searing video statements on Tuesday accusing the government of advancing a “deceptive” and “dangerous” draft law that would all but guarantee ongoing exemption of Chareidi men from military service.

Netanyahu had been scheduled to deliver a primetime address defending his coalition’s proposed conscription framework, but the speech was abruptly cancelled, prompting a wave of condemnation from critics who say the prime minister is avoiding putting in the limelight a policy widely opposed by security officials.

“Netanyahu canceled his statement this evening because he knows the truth,” Lapid charged. “Bibi ran away because he knows that we know the details of the draft evasion law, and he has no way to defend it.”

Lapid said the bill would fail to bring even minimal numbers of Chareidim into the IDF, claiming “not even five percent” would enlist under its provisions. Instead, he argued, the legislation is “full of loopholes” deliberately crafted to avoid meaningful conscription, lacking quotas, enforcement tools or sanctions.

“This is yet another betrayal of our soldiers,” Lapid said, accusing Netanyahu of ceding control of conscription policy to Shas leader Aryeh Deri and United Torah Judaism chief Yitzhak Goldknopf. “When choosing between the soldiers and the draft dodgers, Netanyahu chose the draft dodgers and betrayed the soldiers.”

Lapid also alleged the bill’s “sole purpose” is to “renew the flow of money to the yeshivas,” funnelling billions of shekels to draft avoiders.

“Netanyahu’s escape tonight is a clear message to all coalition members: you cannot defend this law, and this law will not pass. I promise we will stop it,” he declared.

Bennett, who led Israel from 2021 to 2022, released his own video shortly after Lapid’s.

“Following October 7, Israelis fought like lions, without any differentiation between left and right, religious or secular,” Bennett said. “Now, the IDF is facing a manpower shortage of 20,000 soldiers.”

He outlined what he called the country’s only two options: drafting Chareidim or dramatically expanding reserve duty for tens of thousands of Israelis.

“There are about 100,000 young Chareidi men obligated to enlist who can be trained within five months to the level required for the mission,” Bennett said. “It is possible, and the IDF is capable — but it needs government backing. Yet the government, instead of acting to draft the Chareidim, is doing exactly the opposite.”

Bennett said the coalition bill “is not a draft law,” but a political concession “full of formulations and tricks meant to mislead the public.”

He highlighted provisions granting an immediate pardon to draft evaders and a permanent exemption for any Chareidi man who delays service until age 26 — an incentive, he argued, for blanket noncompliance.

“That is why the IDF opposes it. That is why former defense minister Yoav Gallant opposed it and was fired. That is why Yuli Edelstein opposed it and was removed,” Bennett said. “Every professional body that examined the law determined it is a bluff.”

According to IDF figures, roughly 80,000 Chareidi men aged 18–24 are currently eligible for service but have not enlisted. The military has said it urgently needs at least 12,000 additional recruits to relieve pressure on active-duty and reserve units.

Bennett argued that Netanyahu is advancing the bill for one reason alone: “The Chareidi parties are threatening to topple the coalition. It is politics in its purest form.”

Addressing claims that Torah study cannot coexist with military service, Bennett invoked a rebuke from Moshe Rabeinu to the shvatim of Gad and Reuven: הַאַחֵיכֶם יָבֹאוּ לַמִּלְחָמָה וְאַתֶּם תֵּשְׁבוּ פֹה? “Shall your brothers go out to war while you sit here?”

“All the heroes of the Torah were warriors — Yehoshua bin Nun, Dovid Hamelech,” Bennett said, praising dati leumi soldiers who fought in Gaza “with a Gemara in hand in the heart of Khan Yunis.”

He called on Israelis to unite against what he termed an “anti-Zionist law” and stand with the IDF “at a moment that will define Israel’s future.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)