IDF Troops Ambushed by Terrorists Emerging from Rafah Tunnel Network; Five Soldiers Wounded

IDF forces operating in eastern Rafah came under sudden attack Wednesday when terrorists burst from an underground tunnel system, triggering a close-quarters confrontation that left five soldiers wounded.

According to the IDF, troops conducting an operational mission near the city’s eastern corridor were blindsided as terrorists “emerged from an underground terror infrastructure,” a hallmark of Hamas’ extensive subterranean network. The encounter quickly escalated into an exchange of fire.

One combat soldier suffered severe injuries, while two additional soldiers and a non-commissioned officer sustained moderate wounds, the IDF reported. All four were evacuated under fire and transported to an Israeli hospital for emergency treatment. Their families have since been notified.

The ambush — one of the most serious incidents since the current ceasefire framework was initiated — underscores the volatility on the ground despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. The military stressed that its units remain fully deployed throughout the Southern Command under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, with a mandate to “remove any immediate threat” that could endanger Israeli forces or civilians.

The incident highlights the persistent danger posed by hidden tunnel shafts and underground bunkers that militants continue to exploit, even as pressure mounts for long-term quiet along Israel’s southern border.

The IDF says it is continuing to assess the operational zone and will “act wherever necessary to protect Israeli lives.”

