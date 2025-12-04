Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Supreme Court Tries To Limit Justice Minister Levin’s Authority

Supreme Court Justice Yitzchak Amit. (GPO/Screenshot)

It seems like nothing will curtail Israel’s judiciary officials from acting as the unelected leaders of Israel, with Judge Yitzchak Amit, who himself was “appointed” as the President of the court under highly questionable circumstances, taking extraordinary measures on Thursday to invalidate the authority of elected Knesset members.

One day after the Supreme Court invalidated Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s second appointment of a retired judge to oversee the Sdei Teiman case, Amit decided to schedule an expanded panel of 11 Supreme Court justices to discuss whether Levin has the legal authority to make the appointment in the first place.

Amit’s decision to reopen the issue comes after a clear ruling by a three-judge panel headed by Justice Yael Willner, which held that Levin is authorized to appoint an official to oversee an investigation when the responsible authorities are prevented from handling it due to a conflict of interest. Although Amit clarified that the decision will not retroactively affect the Sdei Teiman case, a ruling in favor of the court will lend even more power to Israel’s corrupt judiciary system.

It should be noted that Amit does not seem to be concerned about actually advancing the probe into the disgraced Military Advocate General, described across all sectors as the worst legal scandal in Israeli history. Instead, he is more concerned about the authority of the judicial system. In his remarks in his ruling on Wednesday, he claimed that it is “appropriate” for the State Attorney’s Office to be involved in the selection of an official to oversee the case, despite the fact that a previous court forbade the move due to a conflict of interest.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 FIVE YEARS LATER: FBI Nabs Suspect In Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case

Supreme Court Tries To Limit Justice Minister Levin’s Authority

Turkish Hackers Target Israir in Attempted Data Heist; Passport and Ticket Info Possibly Exposed

3 WEEKS LATER: Disgraced MAG To Be Released From Hospital, Interrogated

Gazan Militia Head Who Worked With Israel To Fight Hamas Killed In Gunfight

Netanyahu Selects Military Secretary Roman Gofman As The Next Mossad Chief

Arabs Arrested After Photographing Home Of Minister’s Mother In The Jewish Quarter

ONE HOSTAGE LEFT: Israel Identifies Latest Body Returned as Thai Hostage Sudthisak Rinthalak

GLOBAL COOLING? Nationwide Arctic Blast Poised to Shatter Records as 200 Million Americans Brace for Brutal Cold

MAILBAG: We Love Gedolim and Daas Torah – Until They Dare To Disagree With Us