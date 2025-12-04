Supreme Court Tries To Limit Justice Minister Levin’s Authority

It seems like nothing will curtail Israel’s judiciary officials from acting as the unelected leaders of Israel, with Judge Yitzchak Amit, who himself was “appointed” as the President of the court under highly questionable circumstances, taking extraordinary measures on Thursday to invalidate the authority of elected Knesset members.

One day after the Supreme Court invalidated Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s second appointment of a retired judge to oversee the Sdei Teiman case, Amit decided to schedule an expanded panel of 11 Supreme Court justices to discuss whether Levin has the legal authority to make the appointment in the first place.

Amit’s decision to reopen the issue comes after a clear ruling by a three-judge panel headed by Justice Yael Willner, which held that Levin is authorized to appoint an official to oversee an investigation when the responsible authorities are prevented from handling it due to a conflict of interest. Although Amit clarified that the decision will not retroactively affect the Sdei Teiman case, a ruling in favor of the court will lend even more power to Israel’s corrupt judiciary system.

It should be noted that Amit does not seem to be concerned about actually advancing the probe into the disgraced Military Advocate General, described across all sectors as the worst legal scandal in Israeli history. Instead, he is more concerned about the authority of the judicial system. In his remarks in his ruling on Wednesday, he claimed that it is “appropriate” for the State Attorney’s Office to be involved in the selection of an official to oversee the case, despite the fact that a previous court forbade the move due to a conflict of interest.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)