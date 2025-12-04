Advertise
Pompadesia Yeshiva at Vizhnitz Talmud Torah in Ashdod Holds “Hascholas Gemara” Event [PHOTOS]

A heartfelt and uplifting celebration took place this week at the Vizhnitz Talmud Torah in Ashdod, where fifth-grade students marked their formal entry into the world of Gemara learning. The event, held under the banner of the Pompadesia Yeshiva, combined a public oral exam, a dramatic presentation depicting the historical yeshiva, and inspiring talks on the fusion of Torah and Chassidus.

The young talmidim, led by their rebbi Rabbi Eliezer Greenbaum, gathered with great excitement for a beautifully arranged Gemara Seudah, symbolizing the milestone of beginning Talmud study. Parents and grandparents were welcomed to the celebration with joyous music and warm greetings.

Talmud Torah principal Rabbi Meir Yaakov Greenfeld opened the event, emphasizing the institution’s guiding educational principle—learning Gemara with desire, joy, and deep personal connection. He elaborated on the Chassidic meaning behind the acronym “חש״ק,” underscoring the importance of cultivating inner enthusiasm for Torah.

PHOTOS FOR YWN VIA YEHOSHUA FRUCHTER

