After 19 Years and Millions Invested, Historic “Tanya Hasholeim” Edition Finally Released

An integrated project that took 19 years to work on, millions of dollars of investment, and a century-old vision of the Lubavitcher Rebbe have come together in a single historic moment: the publication of the “Tanya Hasholeim”.

Spanning over 1,100 pages, this deluxe set is the most ambitious Tanya published since the original printing in 1796. The format, first envisioned by the Rebbe nearly 100 years ago, has stirred excitement among Jews of all types and circles, who study this special book.

The new Tanya is offered at a deeply discounted price, thanks to twelve generous partners who donated significant funds to help bring the Rebbe’s vision to life. With their support, each set was made available for only $18.

A total of 80,000 volumes are now headed to distribution centers worldwide.

This edition presents the Tanya in its original text, accompanied by a “Pirush Katzar—short commentary” — a concise commentary based on Shiurim B’Sefer HaTanya (which was personally reviewed by the Rebbe, and whose edits were carefully included in this edition). In addition, a voluminous section titled “Likkut M’Sifrei Rabboseinu Nesi’einu” gathers explanations on Tanya from all seven Rebbeim, including the Alter Rebbe himself, arranged in a clear, accessible style. The writings of the Rebbe’s father, Hagaon Harav Levi Yitzchak Schneerson, are also included.

Many Magidei Shiurim, Lecturers and influencers around the world, have already expressed their desire to begin teaching their Tanya shiur from this new edition, learning through all 53 chapters of Likkutei Amarim.

The editorial team has not paused to rest; they are already deep into work on the upcoming sections of Tanya: Shaar HaYichud VeHaEmunah, Iggeres HaTeshuvah, Iggeres HaKodesh, and Kuntres Acharon.

The Tanya Hasholeim Institute, under Kehot Publication Society and directed by Rabbi Yosef Baruch Friedman, has been led by a dedicated editorial team. In its early years, the project was guided by the Rebbe’s chozer Reb Yoel Kahn a”h, together with Rabbi Dovid Feldman. The current chief editor is Rabbi Menachem Mendel Kaplan.

Visit the Tanya’s new website today and order your personal copy: www.hatanya.com