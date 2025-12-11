Shin Bet Official Met Hamas Leader In Gaza Night Before Oct. 7, Likud MK Reveals

Likud MK Tally Gotliv, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, announced on Thursday that a senior Shin Bet official sent an officer to meet with a senior Hamas figure on October 6, 2023, about eight hours before the October 7 massacre began.

Her statement follows reports about two senior Shin Bet officials who have repeatedly refused to report to the State Comptroller’s Office to testify in the investigation of the failures leading to the October 7 massacre—even after State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman invoked a never-before-used legal clause to summon them.

According to Gotliv, one of the officials who refused the summons, “Oscar,” the former head of the Southern District, is the one who sent an agent to Gaza the night before October 7.

Taking advantage of her immunity as an MK, Gotliv wrote, “R. from the Shin Bet, known as Oscar (I didn’t add the first letter of your last name out of courtesy) sent an officer to the Erez crossing on the night of October 6th at around 10 p.m. to meet with the cruel Izz al-Din al-Haddad. You wanted him to hear from this arch-terrorist what was happening with the SIM cards and other signs, and in your utter lunacy, you believed the bizarre story that the damned terrorist told you.”

Gotliv continued: “Now I understand why you refuse to appear before the State Comptroller. How will you explain, for example, the Tequila team in the face of the abandonment of those at the Nova music festival?”

Gotliv was referring to the fact that the Shin Bet sent a Tequila team [a small but elite undercover unit sent to thwart terrorists on the way to commit an attack] to the Gaza border the night before October 7 due to the many signs of an impending attack. Despite this, the Shin Bet failed to call in reinforcements or even bother waking up Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu—leaving thousands of young Israelis at a music festival in an open area near the border to be murdered, abducted, and wounded.

Gotliv concluded, “But fortunately, we have brave and trustworthy people who love our nation and this country, and thanks to them, we will eventually reach the truth.”

